Kelowna News

Kelowna residents gather to honour veterans at Remembrance Day ceremony

Thousands pay tribute

Madison Reeve

Under mild morning skies, thousands of Kelowna residents gathered at City Park on Tuesday to honour Canada’s veterans during the city’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

The morning began with a parade through downtown Kelowna, featuring local veterans, active military members, first responders, and volunteers. Led by a marching band, the procession made its way toward the cenotaph in City Park, where a large crowd had already assembled to pay tribute.

Parade marshal John Caspers estimated between 200 and 300 participants took part in the march, including members of the RCMP, the Kelowna Fire Department, and all three local cadet squadrons.

At the cenotaph, wreaths were laid by veterans, dignitaries, and community members in a solemn act of remembrance. A lone trumpeter then performed The Last Post, followed by a moment of silence as the crowd stood in reflection.

Many attendees wore poppies pinned to their jackets — a symbol of remembrance and respect for those who served.

The ceremony concluded with a salute and a final march past the cenotaph, as the crowd quietly paid their respects.

Remembrance Day services were also held in communities across the Okanagan, including Rutland, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Penticton and Vernon.