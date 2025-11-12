Kelowna News

Kelowna audience honours forgotten Chinese Canadian Heroes

Secret WWII mission

Photo: Contributed Genealogist Linda Yip.

Nearly 160 people gathered in Kelowna on Monday night to learn how a quiet Okanagan cove became part of a secret World War II mission that helped Chinese Canadians gain their civil rights.

Hosted by the Kelowna Chinese United Association (KCUA), the lecture “Commando Bay and the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – How Okanagan Changed the World” was presented by genealogist Linda Yip.

Yip shared rare photos and declassified military documents revealing the story of Operation Oblivion, a top-secret British mission in 1944. Thirteen Chinese Canadian soldiers trained at Commando Bay on Okanagan Lake for covert missions in Asia — even though most were denied citizenship and the right to vote.

“This story matters because it connects the Okanagan to global history,” said Yip. “These men volunteered for a country that had yet to accept them as equals. Their bravery changed the law — and changed Canada.”

Historian Howard Hisdal called the presentation “a remarkable effort to bring regional history into the national spotlight,” noting that Commando Bay is one of the few Canadian sites tied to the British Special Operations Executive.