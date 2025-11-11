Kelowna News

Thousands of pre-loved lululemon, aritzia, and designer finds at the Fall Red Barn Clothing Event in Kelowna

Top brands at clothing sale

Photo: Contributed Red Barn clothing sale returns this weekend

The popular Red Barn Used Clothing Event is back this weekend, offering shoppers thousands of quality pre-loved items from top brands like Lululemon and Aritzia.

Organized by Kelowna local Maris Schoepp, the two-day sale runs Saturday, November 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, November 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. sharp, at the Red Barn (Okanagan Mission Community Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Road).

“This is our huge fall red barn used clothing event,” said Schoepp.

“We’ll have thousands of Lululemon and Aritzia clothes, hundreds of jackets and shoes, and other popular brands, too! There’s even a fair amount of men’s Lululemon and kids’ outerwear this time.”

The sale features a special “buy 4, get 1 free” deal, with free admission and parking. Shoppers can pay with cash or card, and fitting rooms will be available.

Schoepp says the community-driven event is more than just a bargain hunt—it’s also about promoting sustainability.

Thousands of new items have been added since the summer sale, giving bargain hunters and eco-conscious shoppers plenty to choose from.