Kelowna News

Scotiabank teams up with the Okanagan Humane Society to raise critical funds for animals

Photo: Contributed Scotiabank Fetching Funds 2025 photos Left to Right, Scotiabank employee, Melodie Finley, Romany Runnalls, OHS, Marni Adams, OHS, Erin Humeny and Larry Clements of Scotiabank

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is on track to help 5,000 animals this year—a record-breaking milestone for the organization as demand surges across the region.

Seeing the growing need, Scotiabank employees launched their Fetching Funds Day of Giving to raise money for OHS.

“We were at various locations from Vernon to Kelowna and West Kelowna to raise funds for OHS and help them say ‘yes’ to animals in need,” says Melodie Finley, financial advisor, Scotiabank.

Scotiabank also matched the first $15,000 raised to boost the total impact. “We are so grateful to the team at Scotiabank for choosing the animals for two years in a row with their giving campaign,” says Romany Runnalls, executive director of OHS.

Runnalls adds, “We really only need funding and volunteer foster homes to continue the work we do.”

OHS runs two major programs: a Rescue Program that supports vulnerable community animals, including cat colonies across the Okanagan and Shuswap, and a Pet Assistance Program that helps pet guardians in financial crisis access spay/neuter, vaccines, ID, and urgent care.

Both programs are stretched thin as numbers continue to climb—1,500 animals were helped in 2022, 2,500 in 2023, and over 4,000 in 2024.

Founded in 1996, OHS rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes animals through a network of volunteer foster families, with up to 300 animals in care at a time.

To donate or get involved, visit okanaganhumanesociety.com.