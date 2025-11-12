Kelowna News

Group intent on seeing new theatre built in Kelowna will share progress

Discussing a new theatre

Photo: Rob Gibson/file Kelowna's Community Theatre

A Kelowna society whose aim is to see a new performing arts centre built in the city will discuss their progress during a free presentation this week.

Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre will share their latest information at the Mary Irwin Theatre Thursday evening beginning at 7 p.m.

Featured speakers include DIALOG Design architect Robert Claiborne, who has put together some renderings of what a performing arts centre could look like.

Society president Myles Bruckal says Claiborne took the group through what it takes to build a theatre and how all the different components come together to create a rendering.

“We had that work done and felt it would be great to share it with the public,” Bruckal told Castanet.

“Our goal is to try to get public awareness for a new theatre.”

The city has struck a task force to study and make recommendations for a new performing arts centre.

The task force released preliminary findings a year ago, and while no specific location was discussed, the current Kelowna Community Theatre site was taken off the table.

It was recommended the KCT was still a useful venue and, with some renovations, could be for years to come.

A new performing arts centre would have more seats, more rehearsal space and possibly a restaurant and shops.

To get the public ready, Bruckal says the event on Thursday is intended to educate the public on what is coming down the line as the city moves through the process.

“The task force is continuing to work on the project and we are hoping to get an update from the mayor prior to the meeting and share that update as to where the task force is in the process," Bruckal said.

“You have to remember, our number one thing isn’t location, our number one thing is to have a theatre, so wherever we get one, we’ll take it.”

Bruckal does agree the cultural district is the right place and believes that is where the city is also focusing, and hopes to have an update on that as well Thursday night.

Seating is limited. Click here to register.