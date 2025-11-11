Kelowna News

Kelowna man who went shopping with investor money settles for $4.2M with regulator

$4.2M fraud settlement

Photo: The Canadian Press BC Securities Commission.

A Kelowna man who took investor money and bought a home, leased a Porsche and went shopping at Louis Vuitton in Las Vegas will pay $4.2 million to the BC Securities Commission.

The regulator announced Friday it has reached a settlement with William Brent Meikle and Hit TV Brands Inc., which will pay about $3.7 million to refund profits of misconduct along with another $500,000 to the BCSC.

Hit TV was incorporated in Alberta in 2014 and Meikle claimed the company marketed and sold products like batteries and spray-on lubricants, the commission says. Meikle had also allegedly claimed he was starting new business ventures like a cafe chain in Kelowna and virtual reality arcades in Kelowna and Las Vegas.

Between February 2018 and December 2019, Hit TV fraudulently used approximately $1 million in investor funds for Meikle’s personal expenses:

$475,000 for a rent-to-own agreement for a 7,211 square-foot home on Kelowna's Vistaview Lane

$80,000 to Meikle's lawyer for litigation relating to the rent-to-own home agreement

$72,991 for a Porsche Cayenne SUV leased by Meikle’s spouse

$30,000 to Meikle’s mother-in-law;

$6,368 to a Louis Vuitton store in Las Vegas

More than $100,000 in cash withdrawals

The BCSC says the company also made a “series of misrepresentations” to shareholders about imminent revenue prospects, as well as an imminent public offering and equity financing.

“It also made prohibited representations to investors that they would be reimbursed for their invested funds and would keep their shares,” said the BCSC in a news release.

During the same time period, Hit TV illegally distributed its securities 128 times, something Meikle authorized.

Investors impacted by Meikle’s schemes can make claims for funds after BCSC receives its payment from Meikle.

In addition to the payment, Meikle and Hit TV are permanently banned from participating in the investment market except for Meikle's own account through a registered dealer.