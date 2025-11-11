Kelowna News

Scottish women’s friendship tour of Canada makes rare stop in the Okanagan

Friendship tour in Okanagan

Cindy White

The sun came out for a special group of visitors to the Kelowna Curling Club on Monday.

The club was one of several stops on a tour of Canada by women curlers from Scotland that dates back 70 years.

“It was 1955. The North American ladies were invited to Scotland, and it was a friendship tour,” said tour Captain Maureen Parker. “The men had been doing it for years, so the women decided it was time they got themselves together.

“So, from then on, there were tours that went backwards and forward – Scotland to Canada, Canada to Scotland. And now, it’s every five years.”

The last time the tour came to B.C. was 30 years ago. It’s a rare chance to show off the Okanagan to the women from the country that lays claim to the invention of curling.

“We’re so excited to have them. It’s a wonderful opportunity for some good competition and to make some lifelong friendships,” said Kelowna host committee coordinator Tammy Hughes.

“We’re happy to showcase the city of Kelowna, as well as our outstanding curling club – second to none in the world,” added Hughes.

For participants, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Curlers have to apply to be part of the tour, with only 24 chosen.

“I’ve never been to Canada before,” said tour treasurer Christine Hall. “This is the absolutely first time in Canada and absolutely the first time in Kelowna and it’s beautiful. This is a real special experience here.”

The ladies will be travelling up the highway to Vernon on Tuesday, where they will play local curlers and take in a Remembrance Day Ceremony. Then it’s back to Kelowna for a tour of the area and lunch at a local winery on Wednesday.

The tour, which began in Vancouver on November 1, stopped in Kamloops and Salmon Arm last weekend. After Kelowna, the women get back on the bus to return to the Lower Mainland, to wrap up their two week odyssey.