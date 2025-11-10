Kelowna News

Kelowna's mayor returns from 'productive' meetings in Ottawa

Dyas advocates in Ottawa

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas has returned from Ottawa after what he terms a series of productive advocacy meetings with several federal cabinet ministers.

Dyas and a delegation from city hall spent last week in the nation’s capital “advancing council priorities and strengthening partnerships with the federal government.”

In a news release Monday, the city says meeting with the same week the budget was released afforded them the opportunity to meet with ministers, MPs and senior officials on investment opportunities that can support the city’s growth.

“Kelowna is the fastest growing city in Canada and federal investment needs to reflect the role our city plays in driving economic growth both for the region, British Columbia and the country,” said Dyas.

“It is encouraging to see the federal budget, while still being debated, focus on strengthening the economy and investing in infrastructure to support growth.

“Our advocacy is focused on targeted areas where partnership will have the greatest impact so we can continue to grow responsibly and deliver a safe, thriving and well connected city for residents.”

Dyas says meetings throughout the week centered on three main priorities, investment at Kelowna International Airport, advancing the new transit operations centre, predictable transit infrastructure funding and the Clement Avenue extension and continued action to address repeat property crime in the city.

The city also highlighted successes achieved through the $31.5 million Housing Accelerator Fund, showing the results that can be achieved when the federal government invests in the city.

“Delivering results for Kelowna requires strong collaboration at every order of government,” says Dyas.

“We value all federal partners and the opportunity to work together on shared priorities that improve public safety, enhance transportation, grow our economy and support the quality of life residents expect.

“This was a constructive visit with encouraging discussions and we look forward to continued partnership to move these initiatives forward.”