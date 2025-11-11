Donation helps Salvation Army help change lives in the Central Okanagan
Salvation Army aids change
The Central Okanagan Foundation has donated $45K to the Salvation Army Okanagan Central, which will help them to continue delivering valuable programs and services.
The $45,000 grant provides $15,000 a year over three years and is now entering its second year.
“The collaboration between the Central Okanagan Foundation and the Salvation Army deepened during the McDougall Creek Fire, when COF distributed nearly $150,000 in wildfire relief funding to support the Salvation Army’s emergency response efforts,” says Abbie Norrish, with the COF.
According to the Salvation Army’s Captain Jennifer Henson, the funding provided by COF was a catalyst to change how the organization approaches casework.
“One example that really stood out was a gentleman who lost all his welding equipment in the fire. He had a place to stay and a job to return to, but he needed his tools for work. We were able to provide him with a $3,000 grant to replace his welding gear, and he didn’t need our help again," says Henson.
Now the Salvation Army Okanagan Central looks for the best ways to provide direct, meaningful solutions that help individuals move out of poverty and regain their independence.
“The Central Okanagan Foundation’s ongoing support ensures that we can continue delivering innovative, compassionate programs and services, whether responding to emergencies or helping individuals in our community facing daily challenges,” says Lenetta Parry with the Salvation Army.
To learn more about the Salvation Army or donate, click here.
