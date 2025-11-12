Kelowna News

How the federal budget may impact Kelowna

Eyeing federal funds for YLW

Photo: Stephen Fuhr / Facebook Prime Minister Mark Carney and Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr

Kelowna’s airport may benefit from the surge in infrastructure spending included in the federal budget.

Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr says a meeting with city officials last week outlined the city’s needs for federal support, with the airport being high on the list.

“That airport is super important to the community. It's an economic driver, and it's got big potential,” Fuhr told Castanet. “So I'm looking to try and find some money, specific money in these big buckets that have been announced in the budget for the airport.”

Last week, the Liberals released their first federal budget under Prime Minister Mark Carney. It included some big numbers.

The feds plan on pouring $115B in new spending into infrastructure over the next five years, $110B into “productivity and competitiveness,” $30B into defence and $25B into housing.

It has all contributed to a projected $78.3B deficit for this year, the largest ever for the country outside of the pandemic, something that has attracted criticism from the Conservatives.

“The Trudeau government created a fiscal mess with runaway spending. It’s easy to understand why PM Carney criticized this during the campaign and promised to clean it up. Canadians expected a course correction,” said Dan Albas, Okanagan Lake West MP, in his MP report.

“Instead, this budget shows PM Carney is following the same path — only on a much larger scale. That is not what he promised Canadians just months ago.”

Fuhr, meanwhile, says Kelowna has a big opportunity in growing the airport into the land directly east of the property and the city will need federal help in doing so.

“We want infrastructure money, like water, gas, power, roads to make it build-ready. And I'm trying to help them find federal money to do that," he said.

A new public transit yard and the extension of Clement Avenue to UBC Okanagan are two other projects that could benefit from federal help, Fuhr said.

AFFORDABILITY

Fuhr told Castanet that the cost of living and affordability was the dominant issue he heard from voters about during the election.

While Prime Minister Carney had warned Canadians prior to the tabling of the budget about “sacrifices” that would have to be made, Fuhr pointed out that all the big ticket social programs brought in under Justin Trudeau have been left intact.

“It kept in place the social safety net that Canadians want,” he said. “In fact, it not only preserved it, it made it better.”

He said the budget formalized expanded dental care, daycare subsidies and a permanent school food program. Fuhr also touted Carney’s tax cut that will save the average Canadian household $280 on their taxes next year, according to the parliamentary budget officer.

IMMIGRATION

The federal budget slashed international student study permits by 49 per cent in 2026, with exemptions in place for graduate students.

UBC Okanagan, one of the region’s largest employers, has been grappling with declining international enrolment for the past two years. Okanagan College is also having to make cuts and the new limits of student visas will not help.

“I think the pendulum arguably swung too far from not having enough to meet our working needs to we brought too many people in,” Fuhr said, admitting that the reduction in foreign students has been “tough” for post-secondary schools.

Fuhr, however, said the federal budget includes major funding for research infrastructure “and UBC is a research university.”

That increased research spending has been welcomed by universities across the country, while the international student visa limits has sparked anxiety.

“We have been emphasizing the crucial role of international students in the university system for a long time,” said Robert Asselin, CEO of U15 Canada, an association of fifteen leading research universities, told the publication UA. “We have to wait for more context to evaluate the concrete effects, but it’s something to follow closely.”

DEFENCE SPENDING

In a bid to meet NATO defence spending targets, the Carney Liberals are pouring cash into the defence sector.

Fuhr has been tasked with helping to spend those defence dollars as the Secretary of State for Defense Procurement, a new junior cabinet role.

But between 2017 and 2022, Canada failed to spend $12B on capital defence from a planned $53B.

Fuhr was asked how the government will efficiently manage much higher levels of defence spending when previous, much smaller, budgets were unused.

He said Ottawa has launched the Defense Investment Agency, of which he is responsible for.

“That agency is going to be responsible for these big numbers that were announced in the budget to make sure that we not only equip the Canadian Armed Forces — because obviously that's very, very important — but we need to take this big investment, and I need to build it out in a way that benefits Canadian businesses and employees," Fuhr said.

“So where we can, buy things from ourselves.”

Fuhr will be travelling to South Korea at the end of the month and has visited countries like Sweden, which have large defence industries of their own.

“There are lots of opportunities for us. Everybody wants to work with Canada. And we have tons and tons of capability and capacity in Canada,” he said.

On Monday, while touring KF Aerospace's facility in Hamilton, Ont., Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly outlined $186M in funding for a new "Buy Canadian Policy."

KF Aerospace is Kelowna's largest private sector employer and holds an $11.2B, 25-year contract through its SkyAlyne Canada Limited Partnership joint venture for training and support of the air force.