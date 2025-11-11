Kelowna News

'A tiredness amongst many': IH boss considers challenges ahead

Photo: Interior Health Sylvia Weir has been hired as the new CEO and president of Interior Health.

A pediatric ward closure. A psychiatrist shortage. OBGYNs leaving en masse.

One after another, these blows have hit hospitals across the Southern Interior, leaving gaps in care and overworked staff struggling to keep up. The shortages have also sparked an outcry from patients who say the system feels like it’s unraveling.

It’s been a trial by fire for Interior Health’s new CEO, Sylvia Weir, who took the helm of the organization after the Kelowna hospital saw its paediatric ward close.

It’s something she’s taking a collaborative approach to addressing, knowing she can only effect so much change from her position at the health authority.

“I have been sitting at physician tables just talking openly about what is working and what is not, what has contributed to poor relationship, what would build relationships, and how can we get to the place where physicians are leading the quality of care,” Weir said Friday.

“There is a tiredness amongst many in the system, and I'm not surprised. I think everybody has felt that post-COVID.”

She said the organization needs to acknowledge the toll taken on health-care professionals and move forward to “rebuild culture and rebuild relationships.”

“I believe there's a real openness and willingness to do that amongst the physicians and the clinical staff. They've all been impacted by these challenges that have been shared widely within communities,” Weir said.

“They all are very proud of their work, and we want to get back to a place where we're telling more good news stories in the community than talking about challenges.”

Getting there, she said, is going to take a multi-pronged approach, particularly because the way people want to work has changed.

“There's a whole generation of workers that are coming up saying that they don't want to work the way their parents worked,” Weir said.

“We have increased demand on our system, but we have some staff, not all staff by any means, but some staff making different decisions. We have found that through the pandemic, there were fewer people who chose to go into healthcare.”

There’s been some bounce back since then, but it’s still clear that those who choose healthcare may need more support.

Family practitioners are independent and work directly for government, under contract. The physicians who work in hospitals operate the same way, meaning they work closely with Interior Health but not for it.

“So what we can influence, I think, is the environment in which our physicians work,” Weir said.

That environment includes the team built around physicians and the many roles that contribute to the quality of patient care.

“We can also contribute creative solutions around technology,” she said. “That's what we've been working on around the virtual emergency department.”

Announced in October, the pilot program for virtual emergency departments would allow doctors to "share responsibilities" through a mix of virtual and on-site staffing.

Under the proposed pilot project, hospitals in Nakusp, Princeton, Clearwater and Lillooet would be staffed by an ER physician working physically in one location and virtually at the other three, supported by a team of health-care workers. Other physicians would be on call if needed.

“That is designed to keep emergency departments open, to keep patients served, but to prevent physician burnout,” Weir said.

“So any of those kind of ideas we bring to the table, we're engaging with physicians more and more, and with our clinical staff, and just looking together at, how can we move through this and maintain the services and improve the services for our patients while we face these challenges?”

Weir said she’s hopeful that as Interior Health navigates the challenges that have plagued the system, trust can be rebuilt, both from within and outside the organization.