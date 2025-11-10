Kelowna News

Chinese expert explains how 13 commandos in Kelowna helped advance the war effort and secure citizenship rights

Secrets of Commando Bay

A British Columbia genealogist will explain how the Okanagan helped change the world at a special talk tonight at the Kelowna Events Centre.

Linda Yip will be talking about the historical significance of Commando Bay, located on the shores of Okanagan Lake near Okanagan Mountain Park.

Commando Bay was a training facility for Chinese Canadian soldiers during World War II, where the trainees underwent intense courses in wireless transmission, Morse code, jungle survival, and silent killing. Making these men a part of the U.K. Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, also known as the Special Operations Executive (SOE).

Yip says the trainees underwent intense courses and overcame initial resistance from the Canadian government.

"They were looking for people who could be dropped behind enemy lines, who just looked Asian. But they also needed to speak Chinese," Yip says.

Along with the historical background on Commando Bay and Operation Oblivion, Yip says it's important for Canadians to understand how this operation impacted civil rights.

Yip says the Canadian military was looking for Chinese volunteers for a mission so secretive that no written orders existed.

Major General George Pearkes came to Commando Bay to meet the 13 volunteers and wound up spending several days immersed in their training.

Yip suggests it was during this time that the commandos pleaded with Major General Pearkes, "we are honoured to serve and prove our worth, but we are trying to prove we are worthy of civil rights, and can you help?"

Yip believes the success of the training led Major General Pearkes to persuade the Canadian Department of National Defence to start calling up Chinese for service shortly thereafter.

"Yes. I will argue that the timing, the interviews, people who were there. I actually pull up the documents and quote from them and put that together to build a case of why Commando Bay was so special," Yip says.

Yip describes the operation as something that Ian Fleming could have written, "Fleming took his inspiration from the Special Operations Executive and just the idea of combining spy craft... these are paratroopers. They are the most elite. They have to do everything well or they'll die."

Yip says the fact that these men volunteered despite how they were treated by their own country speaks volumes about them.

"To take people who have been raised in a racist, aggressive atmosphere, to be passive, to accept racism, exclusion and the rest of it, and train them to be killers. I mean, it takes a different mindset," says Yip.

One of the main things the 13 volunteers had to learn was how to swim. According to Yip, Chinese people were barred from pools so none of them knew how to swim.

"The original mission for Commando Bay was Operation Oblivion, which was for Hong Kong. And the idea was that they would be taken by submarine from Australia.

"They would be deployed in small boats, and they would somehow infiltrate the northern side of Hong Kong, and get in that way. So swimming was going to be an essential part of surviving that mission," says Yip.

Although the mission is shrouded in secrecy, it was, for all intents and purposes, a suicide mission.

The Kelowna Chinese community celebrated the 80th anniversary of Commando Bay training at a ceremony on July 18, 2024.

There is still space available for tonight's presentation. Tickets are free.