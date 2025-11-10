Kelowna News

Country stars Lee Brice, Brett Kissel, Grace Tyler to play Kelowna in April

Photo: Live Nation Lee Brice, Brett Kissel and Grace Tyler to perform in Kelowna on April 11, 2026.

A trio of country music stars is set to play Prospera Place in Kelowna next spring.

Live Nation announced the Lee Brice Sunrise Tour will include several Canadian stops. The Kelowna show is scheduled for April 11, 2026.

Joining Brice will be opening acts Grace Tyler and Canadian Brett Kissel.

Brice is a platinum-selling artist known for his poignant songwriting and storytelling. His songs have been performed by the likes of Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Jason Aldean.

The single "One of Them Girls", from his fifth studio album Hey World, spent three weeks at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in October 2020.

“Man, Canada, y'all have been ridin' shotgun with me since back before I even had a hit! That fire you lit in my soul has only burned brighter over the years, and you've got a permanent spot right here in this country boy's heart,” said Brice. "You've watched me chase these sunrises, and I can't wait to roll back into your towns on the Sunriser Tour, showin' off this new fire we've stoked together. Get ready friends, I’m comin' back to y'all with all I've got!”

Tickets to the Sunrise Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 14, 2025.