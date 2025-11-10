Kelowna News

Truck crashed near Kelowna school, knocked out power

Truck knocked out power

Photo: Contributed A pickup truck crashed along Gordon Drive on Sunday night.

Gordon Drive in Kelowna was closed for several hours last night after a truck took out a power pole.

Kelowna RCMP, the Kelowna Fire Department and FortisBC responded after a pickup truck crashed along Gordon Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said the truck came to rest next to Dorothea Walker Elementary School. A photo shows a white Dodge Ram 1500 partly on the grass with a wrecked front tire. The vehicle was stopped a few feet away from the side of the building.

Kelowna RCMP said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. There were no signs of impairment and no reported injuries. The school was notified of the incident.

FortisBC shut down the power to several homes in the area. Gordon Drive was closed near the scene while crews repaired the damage.