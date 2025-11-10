Kelowna News

'We're in tears and in shock': Kelowna mom learns life-saving transplant finally ready

A Kelowna mother who was told she may not live to see the end of the year received news she desperately needed to hear.

Lyndsay Richholt will get a new liver one month from today, she learned in an early morning call from BC Transplant.

“It is from a live donor who came forward,” Richholt said. “The person is anonymous but I very much hope I do (find out) who they are. I have so much gratitude for this selfless individual.”

Richholt is suffering from the advancement of autoimmune hepatitis. It's a condition where the immune system attacks the liver, leading to inflammation and swelling. It is a lifelong chronic condition which can lead to worsened conditions such as cirrhosis.

It was in April, as her case advanced and her health spiralled, she got the news that she may only have six months to live.

Even so, she hadn’t made it to the top of the transplant list because the MELD scoring system that BC Transplant uses to rank need for the life saving procedure. Her condition, in short, didn’t spark the needed urgency from the health agency.

As she got sicker, and time marched on, she started to feel hope fade, which made Monday’s turnabout all the more surprising.

“I wasn’t expecting this, and I am in shock still,” she said.

“We’ve been calling and looking for updates for so long, and just being ignored. To get this call is unbelievable…just amazing. My family has just been celebrating, and we’re in tears and in shock.”

Now, for the next month, her aim is to stay healthy as cold and flu season rolls in, and await her transplant. She’s also battling back the nervousness and self doubts that are inherent with the bad news she’s become accustomed to getting.

For the time being, however, said she’s incredibly thankful for the support she’s received in her journey, particularly from Kelowna MLA Kristina Loewen who last week raised the profile of her case.

“She put a lot of pressure on BC Transplant,” Richholt said.

For her part, Loewen is just happy that Richholt got the news she needed.

“This is the news her family, friends, and supporters have been hoping for,” Loewen said of the announcement.

“I want to thank everyone who raised their voices to support Lyndsay, and to acknowledge BC Transplant and the dedicated medical professionals who acted quickly and compassionately in response. This outcome shows the power of people coming together to advocate for what is right.”