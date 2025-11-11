Kelowna News

Parades, ceremonies mark Remembrance Day in the Central Okanagan

Remembrance Day events

Photo: Nicholas Johansen One of two Remembrance Day ceremonies in Kelowna will take place at the cenotaph in City Park.

The sounds of pipes will ring out across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday morning as Remembrance Day ceremonies pay tribute to the fallen.

In Kelowna, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 is leading the ceremony at the City Park.

Events begin with the parade muster along Bernard Avenue at Mills Street around 10 a.m. The Kelowna Pipe Band will then lead the parade to the cenotaph at approximately 10:45.

Parade marshal John Caspers estimates 200 to 300 people will march, including veterans, the RCMP, the Kelowna Fire Department and members of all three local cadet squadrons.

The remembrance ceremony will commence at 10:58 a.m., with two minutes of silence followed by the last post and the laying of wreaths. The parade will then march back up Lawrence Avenue to Water Street. Caspers said there will be seating at the cenotaph for those who need it.

Also in Kelowna, Army Navy Air Force Veterans in Canada – Unit 376 will host a Remembrance Day service at the Rutland Lions Park Cenotaph, from 8:30–11:30 a.m.

If travelling near Lion's Park in the morning, drivers are asked to consider an alternate route to avoid delays.

Kelowna City Hall will be closed on Tuesday but other facilities will have modified hours:

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open on Tuesday with adjusted hours from 10am to 3pm.

The Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30am to 4:45pm, with OgoGrow and GlenGrow compost available for pickup until 4pm.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed Tuesday, while cemetery gates are open throughout the long weekend from 7am to 6pm.

The Remembrance Day Ceremony in West Kelowna will take place at Royal Lepage Arena, 2760 Cameron Rd. Guests are asked to be seated by 10:30 a.m. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m.

In Peachland, people are asked to gather in remembrance at Cenotaph Park, at Beach Avenue and 2nd Street, from 10:30 to 11:30.

The ceremony in Lake Country begins at 10:30 a.m. at George Elliot Secondary School, followed by the laying of wreaths at the cenotaph.