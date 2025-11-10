Kelowna News

Feces, foul language on CFIA office in Kelowna to be investigated

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Fecal matter was found outside the CFIA office in Kelowna.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

Mounties in British Columbia have set off separate investigations that may be connected to the cull of hundreds of ostriches last week.

Police say they are looking into a report of vandalism at a Canadian Food Inspection Agency location in Kelowna, B.C., where photos of the front of the office show an expletive written in brown material thought to be feces.

The inspection agency carried out the cull of about 300 birds in Edgewood, B.C., late Thursday after months of legal challenges by the owners to stop the killings set off by an avian flu infection within the flock.

Police say they are also looking at aerial footage of the ostrich pen where a no-fly zone was put in place by Transport Canada, restricting drones and aircraft from flying above the farm.

Rebel News, which published the video last week, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the footage which showed bodies of ostriches within a hay enclosure the morning after the cull.

RCMP spokesman Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says in an email response that police are aware of the drone footage and an investigation is ongoing.

"No enforcement has occurred at this time with respect to the notice to airmen that remains in place," Clark says.

No further details on either the drone footage or the vandalism at the CFIA office have been made available by police.

The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency office in Kelowna has become the centre of an unappetizing police investigation after fecal matter, eggs, and foul language were discovered on its front door.

“Our teams are canvassing the area, collecting video surveillance and attempting to identify the suspects," Cpl. Allison Konsmo said in a media release.

"No other details can be released at this time to keep the integrity of the investigation.”

The fecal mess was smeared across the windows and door of the building, spelling out “F**k you.” The thorough perpetrator also rubbed it into the door handle and into the lock, and left a large pile at the base of the door and the window.

The incident comes on the heels of the CFIA's cull of hundreds of ostriches at a farm in Edgewood, B.C. The cull had been ordered 10 months ago, after an avian flu outbreak was discovered on the farm and 69 birds died, but was delayed by court action. Most recently, as the Supreme Court of Canada weighed an application for an appeal.

The farm's owners opposed the cull, and garnered widespread support in Canada and abroad and protests have previously been organized outside the CFIA's Bredin Road office.

So much so, that a sign on the door of the office states: “CFIA district offices are not involved in the day-to-day response to avian influenza. The disease response is being managed by a central command team. If you have comments or questions about the ostrich farm, the best way to provide those to the CFIA is online.”

A surveillance camera points directly at the exterior door of the office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the main detachment at 250-762-3300 to speak with an investigator and reference the file number 2025-67770.