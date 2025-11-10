Kelowna News

Bonnie Raitt to perform in Kelowna as part of cross-country tour

Bonnie Raitt show planned

Photo: BonnieRaitt.com Bonnie Raitt will be in Kelowna next June.

Bonnie Raitt will give Kelowna something to talk about next June.

Live Nation announced Raitt's Canada/US tour will stop in Kelowna at Prospera Place June 19, with special guest Jon Cleary. Fan presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 11, and the general public tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 14.

"On tour for the better part of the last four years, Raitt has connected with audiences in North America, the UK, Ireland, Europe and Australia since the release of her critically acclaimed, three-time Grammy award-winning studio album, Just Like That… in 2022," Live Nation said in promotional material.

"Recognized for her 55-plus year career and multi-faceted artistic contributions, most recently Raitt was a Kennedy Center Honoree, received the Billboard Women In Music Icon Award and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award."

Raitt's most well known tunes include "Something To Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me."

Tickets for the June 19 show are available on Bonnieraitt.com and Live Nation. Promotors said, "as always, tickets that are available for sale during the presales and public on sale are priced reasonably, and the tour has no control over or affiliation with resale tickets or their prices."

In addition to Kelowna, Raitt will play shows in Vancouver (June 16), Victoria (June 17), Calgary (June 20) and Edmonton (June 23).