Kelowna News

Crash at the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO Road slowing commute

Collision now cleared

Photo: Kirk Penton Two vehicle collision at the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO Road Monday, November 10.

UPDATE 9:58 a.m.

Traffic flow has now returned to normal after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO Road Monday morning.

ORIGINAL 9:00 a.m.

Traffic is slow going on Gordon Drive Monday morning.

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO Road is causing delays. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and the tow truck has just arrived to help clear the intersection.

Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive is being diverted, and the intersection should be cleared in the near future.