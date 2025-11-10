Three Days Grace, Royal Tusk to play Kelowna in April
Three Days Grace to play
Rock band Three Days Grace is headed to Kelowna this April as part of their 2026 Alienation Tour.
With the release of their latest album Alienation, featuring No. 1 songs “Mayday” and “Apologies," and a string of sold-out shows across Canada and the U.S., along with an upcoming sold-out European tour, it’s been a big year for the band, promoter Live Nation said in a concert announcement.
Now 2026 will be just as big with the Alienation Tour kicking off in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in February. The tour will take Three Days Grace through Canada and Europe before wrapping up in November with a final show in Los Angeles, California.
Royal Tusk will join the band for the Kelowna show, April 21 at Prospera Place.
Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tickets will be available on Live Nation.
More Kelowna News
- 'Heights’ tops box officeEntertainment - 9:24 am
- Keeping his memory aliveKamloops - 9:00 am
- Tallest in Lake CountryLake Country - 9:00 am
- Rustad won't seek old jobBC - 8:39 am
- Visa requirements droppedChina - 7:34 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wanda Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library