Three Days Grace, Royal Tusk to play Kelowna in April

Photo: Matt Barnes Three Days Grace announced they will perform in Kelowna.

Rock band Three Days Grace is headed to Kelowna this April as part of their 2026 Alienation Tour.

With the release of their latest album Alienation, featuring No. 1 songs “Mayday” and “Apologies," and a string of sold-out shows across Canada and the U.S., along with an upcoming sold-out European tour, it’s been a big year for the band, promoter Live Nation said in a concert announcement.

Now 2026 will be just as big with the Alienation Tour kicking off in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in February. The tour will take Three Days Grace through Canada and Europe before wrapping up in November with a final show in Los Angeles, California.

Royal Tusk will join the band for the Kelowna show, April 21 at Prospera Place.

Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets will be available on Live Nation.