Showers and above normal temperatures forecast this week in the Okanagan

Cindy White

We are in for a wet but warm week in the Okanagan.

Monday’s forecast calls for clouds with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be near 12 C and overnight lows near 4 C, which is about six degrees above typical seasonal temperatures.

Remembrance Day will be the sunniest day of the week.

“On Tuesday, with a ridge of high-pressure building over southern B.C., we’re expecting mainly sunny conditions. However, overnight on Tuesday, we are expecting increasing clouds,” said Nan Lu, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“On Wednesday, with an upper disturbance moving in from the south, so south of the border, we’re expecting cloudy skies with a chance of showers again.”

The forecast high is 10 C on Tuesday and 7 C on Wednesday. Lows will be near 4 C.

Thursday is expected to be wet, with periods of rain or showers. Daytime highs will range from 8 C to 10 C.

On Friday, we could see a bit of clearing.

“In general, a drying and clearing trend on Friday,” said Lu.

“There’s still some uncertainty for the weekend, but right now it still looks to be under an active weather pattern, so there could still be features moving through with cloudy skies and periods of rain for the region,” she added.

Friday will also be slightly cooler, with highs near 7 C and lows near 2 C.

The Saturday forecast currently calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 6 C.

