Bear up a tree slows traffic along Baron Road in Kelowna

Bear in tree on Baron

Contributed

A bear was causing a buzz along Baron Road in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

A Castanet reader shared a video of the black bear up a tree on what appears to be the old Canadian Tire property along Baron Road, just down the street from Costco.

Police officers were standing below the tree as the bear looked down from its perch. A witness said people were watching on from the sidewalk, filming the bear as cars slowly drove past.