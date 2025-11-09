Kelowna News

Grizzly carving honouring Kelowna veteran unveiled in park

Grizzly carving unveiled

The community showed up in a big way Sunday morning to honour a Kelowna veteran who helped build a long-standing park.

Artist Kamron Garbe recently completed a wood carving of a grizzly bear and its cub, made out of a fallen poplar tree in Jack Robertson Memorial Park, and the beautiful piece was unveiled to the public Sunday.

The park is named after a WW2 veteran who settled in Kelowna after the war. He and some fellow veterans were given land in the area through the Veterans Land Act, and in 1953, Robertson and his friends got to work draining the swamp in the area to turn it into a park.

In a tragic accident, a drainage ditch he was building collapsed, killing Robertson.

While the park has carried Robertson's name for decades, the new wood carving also carries the image of Robertson and a plaque commemorating his service for the country and Kelowna.

The plaque reads: “Jack Robertson. A true pillar of the community. Veteran, volunteer, coach, husband & father. A man of service taken too soon. Jack lost his life while helping build this park. 1913 – 1953”

During Sunday morning's unveiling ceremony, upwards of 20 members of Robertson's extended family attended, coming from as far as Vanderhoof, Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Robertson's grandson Cam Robertson told Castanet he was “humbled and grateful” by the amount of people who showed up to Sunday's unveiling event.

Artist Kamron Garbe told the crowd he was inspired by Jack Robertson's story after reading up on his life, noting that family and community were “very close to his heart.”

“The bears will watch over this park for many years to come and in a way, I hope it's much like Jack watching over in quiet satisfaction of what this park has become,” Garbe said.

The unveiling was timely, with Remembrance Day just around the corner, and poppies adorned the jackets of many of those in attendance.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said the new carving helps ensure that Robertson's legacy will live on in the community.