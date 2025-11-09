Kelowna News

Kelowna CFIA office vandalized with feces following ostrich cull

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The Kelowna CFIA office was recently vandalized.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency office in Kelowna was recently vandalized.

Sunday morning, the outside of the CFIA office building on Bredin Road is covered in what appears to be a large amount of feces.

The brown material has been smeared across the windows and door of the building, spelling out “F**k you,” and it's also been rubbed onto the door handle and into the lock. A large pile sits at the base of the door and the window.

Eggs also appeared to have been thrown against the front window and at the CFIA sign.

The vandalism is believed to have occurred Saturday night, and the mess remains as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

The incident comes on the heels of the CFIA's cull of hundreds of ostriches at a farm in Edgewood last week, 10 months after an avian flu outbreak was discovered on the farm.

The farm's owners have vehemently opposed the cull, trying to take the issue all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The farms' supporters have been vocal online about their opposition to the CFIA and its employees, along with other contractors who they believe are involved, with emotions running particularly high since the cull occurred.

Protests have previously been organized outside the Bredin Road office.

A sign on the door of the office states: “CFIA district offices are not involved in the day-to-day response to avian influenza. The disease response is being managed by a central command team. If you have comments or questions about the ostrich farm, the best way to provide those to the CFIA is online.”

A surveillance camera points directly at the exterior door of the office. Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP to see if they're investigating the incident.