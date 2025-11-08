Kelowna News

Search intensifies for missing Yorkie ‘Justice’ after violent attack in Kelowna

No sightings of missing dog

Photo: Contributed Justice, a one-year-old Yorkie, went missing Thursday morning in downtown Kelowna after an attempted dog snatch

There are still no confirmed sightings of Justice, the one-year-old Yorkie who went missing after a violent and unprovoked attack Thursday morning in Kelowna.

Volunteers were out searching all day Friday.

“We had incredible volunteer teams out searching last night, and we’re deeply grateful for the continued community support,” said owner Chelsea Boan-Lewis.

The search began after a terrifying incident Thursday morning near Water Street and Lake Avenue.

“The [walker] noticed a naked man walking by her and Justice started barking at him. The barking appeared to trigger this man, and he approached Justice with complete force and started to strangle the six pound dog,” Boan-Lewis said.

“The dog walker kicked this man in the shin and retaliated. There was an altercation that resulted in him letting go of the dog. He fell out of his harness and scurried away in fear. And we have not seen Justice since.”

Boan-Lewis is asking residents whose homes back onto the creek to take a moment to look around their properties.

“If your home or yard backs onto the creek in this area, please take a moment to carefully check your property — under decks, in sheds, under vehicles, and around any sheltered areas where a small dog might hide,” she said.

“Please remember: when searching, it is so important to stay calm and quiet. Justice is scared and likely hiding in very small, enclosed spaces.”

Volunteers have searched from Mushroom Beach to Gordon, and from the Highway to Glenwood Avenue.

“This is our current focus area,” Boan-Lewis said. “We understand this feels like finding a needle in a haystack — but with everyone’s help, we can bring Justice home.”

She’s also asking anyone in the area to review security footage between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information or sightings is asked to contact Chelsea Boan-Lewis at (306) 540-4241, or the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 (file number 2025-67032).