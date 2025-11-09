Kelowna News
Kelowna BC SPCA: Pet of the week
Pet of the week
This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Dr. Jones.
He loves watching out the window and watching the birds. Since he is a bit of an independent man and likes his space, small kids would not be a good fit for him.
He is outdoor savy and could benefit from somewhere, he can get some safe outdoor time, like a catio.
If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.
Madison Reeve
