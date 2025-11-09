Kelowna News

Kelowna BC SPCA: Pet of the week

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Dr. Jones.

He loves watching out the window and watching the birds. Since he is a bit of an independent man and likes his space, small kids would not be a good fit for him.

He is outdoor savy and could benefit from somewhere, he can get some safe outdoor time, like a catio.

If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.

Madison Reeve