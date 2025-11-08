After Chamber cancels event, Poilievre to still speak in Kelowna
Poilievre event back on
After the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce cancelled its scheduled luncheon with Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, the event will carry on without the chamber's involvement.
Last week, the local chamber announced it would be hosting Poilievre at a chamber luncheon on Nov. 13, where he would speak on the federal government's recently released budget.
But on Friday, the chamber cancelled the event, citing chamber CEO George Greenwood taking a leave due to health issues.
But Friday evening, local MP Dan Albas announced Poilievre will still be coming to Kelowna next week to speak.
The event will be taking place at the same time and location as the previously announced Chamber of Commerce function, with doors opening at 11:15 a.m. at the the Coast Capri Hotel on Nov. 13.
An event description says Poilievre “will outline practical solutions to improve affordability, support economic stability, and create greater opportunity for Canadians.”
Tickets to the event, which can be found here, cost $60.
Come hear Conservative Leader, @PierrePoilievre, respond to the federal budget in #Kelowna!— Dan Albas (@DanAlbas) November 8, 2025
Location:
Coast Capri Hotel - 1171 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna, BC
Date & Time:
Thursday, November 13th, 2025.
Doors open at 11:15AM.
Get your tickets: https://t.co/LqBJyhXvzy
