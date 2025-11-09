Kelowna News

The Rogerie holding open house to show off new home on Kelowna's Cannery Lane

The Rogerie has found a new home on Cannery Lane.

The Rogerie has found a new home, this time in downtown Kelowna.

The business that recycles plastic into everyday homewares using 3D printing recently opened its new studio and retail space on Cannery Lane. The space, which is located at 101-1295 Cannery Lane, is the former Lakehouse warehouse.

The Rogerie will be holding an open house on Sunday, Nov. 16, and the public is invited to go and check out the new store.

Co-founders Brady and Angela Rogers spent the summer transforming the space into part store, part design studio, part mini factory. Every detail was done by hand, from the custom floor boards to the chandeliers, to the giant “light bright” wall made from recycled plastic.

The Rogerie, which was the People’s Choice winner at the 2022 Okanagan Angel Summit, now produces a full line of home and bathwares, toys and lifestyle products.