Five Okanagan golf pros capture PGA of BC industry awards

Photo: PGA of BC (Clockwise, from top left): Bradlee Jones, James Presnail, Jon Kadin, Lisa Deleo and Kyla Inaba.

The PGA of BC handed out its annual awards last month in Langley, and Okanagan professionals took home five of the honours.

Vernon’s Bradlee Jones and Kyla Inaba, Oliver’s Lisa Deleo, Kelowna’s Jon Kadin and James Presnail all received trophies for their work in the golf industry.

Jones, who is the operations manager at Vernon Golf & Country Club, won the Fred Wood Class A Professional of the Year Award. It is one of the highest honours the association can bestow on a working class A professional at a golf course whose total contributions to the game best exemplify the complete PGA of Canada professional.

Inaba, who works out of Predator Ridge Golf Resort, captured the Jack Westover Coach of the Year Award, which is based on overall coaching performance, including unique programs, articles and the success of the golfers they have coached.

Deleo, who is employed at Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club, was named the Jock McKinnon Apprentice Professional of the Year. It is the highest honour for an apprentice whose total contributions to the game best exemplify an up-and-coming professional yet to achieve their class A status.

Presnail, who is the general manager at Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club, took home the Jeff Ciecko Fore Season Golf Professional Award, which is given to an individual who is involved in all aspects of the growth, development, planning and goodwill of both the business and the game of golf within the province.

Kadin, who is a sales representative at West Kelowna’s Nielsen Agencies, won the Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to a PGA of BC member who has shown outstanding commitment to the association, embodying leadership and humanitarian qualities like integrity, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for golf.