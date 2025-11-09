Wines of British Columbia accepting nominations for industry recognition awards
Nominate best in wine biz
It’s time to determine the cream of the crop when it comes to the B.C. wine industry.
Wines of British Columbia has opened nominations for the 2026 BC Wine Industry Recognition Awards, which will be handed out next March in Penticton.
The awards celebrate the individuals, wineries, organizations and businesses that “embody the core values of B.C.’s wine community, those who inspire, innovate and collaborate to advance the future of B.C. wine,” according to a Wines of BC press release.
There are three major awards up for grabs. The Leadership Excellence Award is for the person who has gone above and beyond in their leadership role, while the Ultimate BC Wine Ambassador Award is for a customer facing winery staff member who is passionate about sharing B.C. wine.
Finally, the Master Marketer Award goes to the person who thinks outside the box to promote B.C. wine.
The winners will be revealed at the 2026 Insight Conference in Penticton on March 31, 2026.
Nominations can be made on the Wines of BC website here.
More Kelowna News
- Stars align for stage playVernon - 12:00 pm
- Bowling for awarenessKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Canada, Germany talk AICanada - 11:38 am
- Final step in fire hall loanPenticton - 11:05 am
- 'Feeding' your brainFIT Talk With Tania - 11:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,999
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wanda Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library