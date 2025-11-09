Kelowna News

Wines of British Columbia accepting nominations for industry recognition awards

Nominate best in wine biz

Photo: BC Wine Passport Wines of British Columbia has opened nominations for the 2026 BC Wine Industry Recognition Awards.

It’s time to determine the cream of the crop when it comes to the B.C. wine industry.

Wines of British Columbia has opened nominations for the 2026 BC Wine Industry Recognition Awards, which will be handed out next March in Penticton.

The awards celebrate the individuals, wineries, organizations and businesses that “embody the core values of B.C.’s wine community, those who inspire, innovate and collaborate to advance the future of B.C. wine,” according to a Wines of BC press release.

There are three major awards up for grabs. The Leadership Excellence Award is for the person who has gone above and beyond in their leadership role, while the Ultimate BC Wine Ambassador Award is for a customer facing winery staff member who is passionate about sharing B.C. wine.

Finally, the Master Marketer Award goes to the person who thinks outside the box to promote B.C. wine.

The winners will be revealed at the 2026 Insight Conference in Penticton on March 31, 2026.

Nominations can be made on the Wines of BC website here.