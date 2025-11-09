Kelowna News

Beem Foundation donating nearly $70,000 to Okanagan organizations

Photo: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has received $20,000 from Beem Foundation.

The Okanagan will be on the receiving end of nearly $70,000, thanks to Beem Foundation.

The credit union's charity arm is giving away $400,000 in grants to community projects throughout the province, and $68,875 will be for initiatives in the Okanagan.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is getting $20,000 from Beem Foundation, and the money will be used to upgrade the organization’s computer system to support its ongoing work and enhance its data security.

“This generous funding allows us to fully support local families striving for a safe and decent place to live,” Habitat for Humanity Okanagan CEO Andrea Manifold said. “It gives our team the resources to show up with care and presence as we walk beside them on their journey.”

Other Okanagan organizations that will receive grant money are Central Okanagan Food Bank, Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre, Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, South Okanagan Women in Need Society and YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

“Our roots remain grounded in our communities across British Columbia and working with partners to build strong foundations to help people thrive,” Beem Credit Union CEO Brian Harris said. “The 2025 Beem Foundation grants help local organizations throughout the province invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed behind the scenes to support vital work.

“We believe in the importance of having the right tools and spaces to get a job done, and it’s an honour to help elevate the efforts of this year’s grant recipients.”