Unemployment rate continues to grow in Thompson-Okanagan region

Photo: The Canadian Press Unemployment rate continues to grow in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

Kelowna's unemployment rate continues to grow significantly, more than doubling over the past two months.

Metro Kelowna’s jobless rate jumped another 2.2% in October, following a record 3% increase the month before, bringing the area's unemployment rate to 9.3%. The latest labour force survey data was released by Statistics Canada’s on Friday.

While the Kelowna area saw 3,700 new jobs created in October, the labour force—the number of people who are able to work—grew by 7,500 people.

Meanwhile in the Kamloops area, the job picture has remained more stable, but the unemployment rate remains relatively high at relatively 9.6%. There were 100 fewer jobs in the area compared to the month prior.

With 67,000 jobs added across Canada last month, the national unemployment rate dropped by 0.2%, down to 6.9%.

The entire Thompson-Okanagan area's unemployment rate was impacted by Kelowna's numbers, jumping from 6% to 7.3%.

The B.C. unemployment rate edged up slightly last month to 6.5%, losing 2,900 jobs since September. Job losses were seen in the construction and forestry industries, while increases were seen in transportation and warehousing.

"B.C. and Canada are facing unprecedented threats: U.S. President Donald J. Trump's erratic tariff threats target our jobs and economy,” B.C. Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth Ravi Kahlon said in a statement.

“The unfair, unjustified tariffs and economic uncertainty are threatening people's jobs and businesses throughout the province. We cannot control what the U.S. president does, but we can defend B.C. workers and build a stronger, more independent economy.

"Despite continued global economic uncertainty, longer-term trends demonstrate B.C.'s resilience, with a year-over-year increase of 36,100 jobs, including 27,400 more in the private sector."