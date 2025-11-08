Kelowna News

Kelowna's Mickie's pub is closing its doors after 39 years in business

Photo: Trip Advisor Mickie's Pub is closing its doors after 39 years of operation in Kelowna.

A well-known Kelowna pub is closing its doors after nearly 40 years in business.

Mickie's Pub, in the Ramada Hotel on Highway 97, has been closed for renovations for weeks, but now, according to a social media post, the doors are closing for good.



The statement posted to Instagram from Durali Properties, the company that owns the pub, says they have "made the difficult decision to cease operating Mickie's Pub."

The pub first opened back in 1986 in the Ramada Hotel, and the statement says the company has worked hard to keep the business running since they purchased the hotel back in July of 2023.

“For decades, Mickie’s Pub was more than just a place to gather – it was a cornerstone of the Ramada hotel and a beloved part of the Kelowna community.

“It was a place where stories were shared, friendships were formed and memories were made. This decision was not taken lightly, and we are deeply saddened that it has come to this," says Clayton Tenorio, director of operations for Durali Properties.

The statement from Tenorio indicates the new owners tried to breathe new life into the establishment, including some, "fresh new ideas, innovative concepts and marketing strategies."

The Ramada recently opened a Mr. Mikes restaurant in the same hotel, so food and drink will still be available for patrons, but regulars, locals and former staff may have to find somewhere new.

"To our loyal patrons, thank you for your years of support, laughter and shared moments. Mickie's Pub will always hold a special place in hearts, and we hope it does in yours too," says the statement.