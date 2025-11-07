Kelowna News

Dump truck, SUV collide on Kelowna's Glenmore Road

Dump truck, SUV collide

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.

Traffic is again flowing northbound on Glenmore Road at the crash scene.

Drivers should watch for workers cleaning up debris while travelling through the area.

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.

Glenmore Road is completely closed to northbound traffic at Yates Road due to the crash.

Traffic is being directed around the crash at Yates.

A significant amount of glass and debris is spread over Glenmore Road that will take some time to clean up.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash; a dump truck and SUV.

Photo: Contributed A crash has blocked Glenmore Road.

ORIGINAL 2:45 p.m.

Traffic is crawling on Glenmore Road due to a significant crash involving a dump truck.

The crash in the northbound lanes of Glenmore at the Yates Road intersection is causing major delays.

Witnesses say it appears there have been injuries, but to what extent is not clear.

Emergency crews are at the scene clearing the wrecks.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.