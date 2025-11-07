Kelowna News

Kelowna chamber luncheon with Pierre Poilievre has been cancelled

Poilievre lunch cancelled

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Luncheon with Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre cancelled

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has cancelled next week’s luncheon with Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

The Opposition Leader was scheduled to speak next Thursday.

He was expected to speak on the newly unveiled federal budget and outline his perspectives on the fiscal and economic priorities shaping Canada’s future.

However chamber CEO George Greenwood has taken a leave due to a health issue prompting the chamber to cancel the event.

In a news release the chamber says refunds for those who purchased tickets are being processed and ticket holders should receive that information in the next couple of days.