Central Okanagan Food Bank braces for busy holiday season after annual food drive

Food bank needs support

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is preparing for what could be one of its busiest holiday seasons yet as demand for food support continues to rise across the region.

On Friday, residents from Kelowna and West Kelowna dropped off food and monetary donations during the 8th Annual Holiday Food Drive at Save-On-Foods locations throughout the Central Okanagan.

“This year is probably one of the most needed years,” said Georgia Wiggins, fundraising and corporate coordinator for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We’re currently serving around 12,000 individuals on a monthly basis. Last year at this time, it was around 8,000.”

The food bank, which has seen a 204 per cent increase in demand since 2019, continues to experience steady growth in the number of people needing support.

The annual food drive was presented by Kelowna Toyota, Kelowna Chevrolet, and Save-On-Foods, with the three partners matching donations up to $30,000.

“We’re looking at fundraising $50,000.” Wiggins said during the event.

“Kelowna Toyota and Kelowna Chevrolet are each throwing up to $10,000 into the pot as well. But we’re really looking to collect those food items and important needs for our holiday distribution.”

The food bank distributes thousands of Christmas hampers every year, filled with items for a holiday meal.

“Making sure that families are receiving a turkey, they’re getting some hams, getting some good fresh items, making sure we’ve got potatoes, cranberry sauce, your stuffing—so you’ve got the extras, the original hamper, plus those needs to enjoy a festive meal,” Wiggins explained.

Volunteers were stationed at Save-On-Foods locations in Orchard Plaza, The Ponds, West Kelowna, Glenmore, Lakeshore, and Rutland to collect donations.

Heading into the holiday season, the food bank is encouraging anyone who can to give what they can.

Donations can still be made online at cofoodbank.