Kelowna WWII veteran will be honoured with special ceremony Sunday

Photo: Todd Cashin Chainsaw carver honours WWII veteran who lost his life building a Kelowna park.

With Remembrance Day right around the corner, the City of Kelowna is holding an early ceremony for a Kelowna World War II veteran who is now closely connected to a fallen tree in the park named in his honour.

Jack Robertson Memorial Park, located at 1655 Willow Crescent, was named in honour of WWII Royal Canadian Air Force veteran Jack Robertson, from Kelowna.

After the war, Robertson and some fellow veterans were given land in the area through the Veterans Land Act. In 1953, the area where the park is now was flooded, so Robertson and several others volunteered to drain the swamp so it could be used by families living in the area.

Unfortunately, Robertson lost his life while working on the drainage ditch, and the park was named in his honour.

Fast forward to 2025, when a recent storm blew down a large poplar tree, the city contacted local carver Kamron Garbe and asked him if he could carve a statue in Robertson's honour.

Now that the carving is finished, complete with staining and a carved portrait of Robertson, there is an official unveiling this Sunday at the park.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Jim White, president, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 – Kelowna, members of Robertson's family, and Garbe will be on hand for the ceremony.

Much like Remembrance Day ceremonies, this event will be held at 11 a.m. at Jack Robertson Memorial Park, 1655 Willow Crescent, Kelowna on Sunday, November 9.

