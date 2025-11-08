Kelowna News

'I nearly dropped to my knees in court': Kelowna woman grateful for changes in courts

Abuser gets bail taken away

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna Law Courts

Jane Smith nearly collapsed in a Kelowna courtroom as a judge ordered her abuser taken into custody.

“I was warned by my victim services workers that he would probably walk away (from court) until sentencing,” said Smith, whose name has been changed to protect her identity.

“When the judge said she was revoking his bail, I broke down. I nearly dropped to my knees in court.”

The moment came Oct. 23, at the end of a five-day trial where Smith was forced to relive the abuse she suffered at the hands of her former partner, Stephen Hayes.

On that day, Hayes was found guilty of breaking and entering into a West Kelowna home for the purpose of uttering a death threat and careless use of a firearm. He was acquitted of a third charge of pointing a firearm at Smith during the February 2024 incident.

While details of the assault weren’t included in a recently released court decision, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Briana Hardwick described the case as one involving “obvious intimate partner violence.”

Hayes had been out on bail since his arrest in February, under electronic monitoring and curfew conditions. Although he had complied with those terms, Crown counsel argued that once convicted, an accused person no longer benefits from the presumption of innocence.

Justice Hardwick agreed and ordered Hayes into custody.

For Smith, the moment was overwhelming.

“I’ve been fearful for a while,” she said. “It was a huge relief. I finally felt like I got justice, and not a lot of women who go through this do.”

Bailey McCourt, is one of those women and Smith thought of her often in the lead up to the trial. McCourt was attacked last July in a busy Kelowna parking lot, in broad daylight.

Her estranged husband James Plover has been charged with her murder. Three hours before the alleged attack he’d been convicted in a domestic abuse file.

Smith said she couldn’t help but ruminate on the similarities of their stories before the trial was scheduled.

Now, with her abuser behind bars, Smith hopes her story will encourage other survivors to come forward. Smith said the support she received from victim services, friends, and the court system helped her make it through.

“I had three to four victim workers by my side at all times, supporting me and being there for me,” she said.

“And I had my closest friends with me, and that's what really was able to make me carry on and go through it. I didn't think I could do it, but I did.”

The immediate revocation of bail after conviction has been a more regular practice in Alberta, but the issue has been the subject of discussion in B.C. and Canada, in general, following the killing of McCourt.

Bail reform legislation proposed last month by the federal government would create a “reverse onus” for offenders following convictions. This would mean that if a prosecutor seeks the revocation of bail following a conviction, those convicted would have to show the judge why they should stay out of custody until sentencing.

Hayes' bail will be reviewed during a hearing on Monday, and his sentencing hearing will come at a later date.