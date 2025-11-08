Kelowna News

Kelowna wine featured on Apple TV+ by comic icon Eugene Levy

Kelowna wine on Apple TV

Photo: Tantalus Winery Tantalus Wineries 2022 Pinot Noir was recently featured on Apple TV+.

Tantalus Winery got a worldwide shoutout and some celebrity buzz thanks to iconic Canadian comedian, Eugene Levy.

On a recent episode of Levy's Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, Levy was gifted a bottle of their Pinot Noir while he was visiting Vancouver.

The winery shared its excitement on social media about the wine making a cameo appearance in the show.

“We honestly can’t believe the response — so many people reached out after spotting our Pinot Noir on the show! Eugene Levy is such a beloved Canadian icon, and as big fans as well, we can’t help but feel a little proud seeing him enjoy a glass of our wine,” says Stephanie Mosley, Tantaus sales manager.

Mosley's husband is the winemaker and general manager, David Paterson.

"We have a lot of interest in our Pinot Noir. We've been making Pinot for many years here. It's one of our flagship varieties and releases that's featured there. So I think it's just a nice little feather in our cap to see it on TV, unexpectedly," Mosely says.

As much as she appreciates the recognition, Mosely says she has no idea how the show got wind of their wine.

"I guess the producers chose the wine. It's a pretty classic West Coast looking bottle, and that's something we've kind of hung our hat on," says Mosely.

As the sales and marketing manager, Mosley admits it's almost impossible to buy this kind of advertising or word of mouth.

"It's created a bit of fun here at the winery. And, you know, our customers reaching out. We thought it was worthwhile sharing because we're such big fans of Eugene, and he's a national treasure. For us to see him, enjoying the wine, hopefully."

"It makes us kind of proud. The wines available out there and in shops. And so if someone makes the connection that they want to pick it up off the shelf because it was featured on the show, that's wonderful."