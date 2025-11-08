Kelowna wine featured on Apple TV+ by comic icon Eugene Levy
Kelowna wine on Apple TV
Tantalus Winery got a worldwide shoutout and some celebrity buzz thanks to iconic Canadian comedian, Eugene Levy.
On a recent episode of Levy's Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, Levy was gifted a bottle of their Pinot Noir while he was visiting Vancouver.
The winery shared its excitement on social media about the wine making a cameo appearance in the show.
“We honestly can’t believe the response — so many people reached out after spotting our Pinot Noir on the show! Eugene Levy is such a beloved Canadian icon, and as big fans as well, we can’t help but feel a little proud seeing him enjoy a glass of our wine,” says Stephanie Mosley, Tantaus sales manager.
Mosley's husband is the winemaker and general manager, David Paterson.
"We have a lot of interest in our Pinot Noir. We've been making Pinot for many years here. It's one of our flagship varieties and releases that's featured there. So I think it's just a nice little feather in our cap to see it on TV, unexpectedly," Mosely says.
As much as she appreciates the recognition, Mosely says she has no idea how the show got wind of their wine.
"I guess the producers chose the wine. It's a pretty classic West Coast looking bottle, and that's something we've kind of hung our hat on," says Mosely.
As the sales and marketing manager, Mosley admits it's almost impossible to buy this kind of advertising or word of mouth.
"It's created a bit of fun here at the winery. And, you know, our customers reaching out. We thought it was worthwhile sharing because we're such big fans of Eugene, and he's a national treasure. For us to see him, enjoying the wine, hopefully."
"It makes us kind of proud. The wines available out there and in shops. And so if someone makes the connection that they want to pick it up off the shelf because it was featured on the show, that's wonderful."
More Kelowna News
- Pilot could go city-wideNelson - 4:00 am
- Thousands of young athletesKamloops - 4:00 am
- Arson case extinguishedKamloops - 4:00 am
- 'Choose one of your kids'Kamloops - 4:00 am
- Pool prices static for 2026Salmon Arm - 4:00 am
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$435,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Nicholas Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library