Proposal for 32 townhomes across four lots on Lester Road
Townhomes on Lester Rd.
Photo: SK Architect
Proposed townhome development on Lester Road
Owners of several Rutland properties are looking to rezone four adjoining properties into one consolidated lot to make way for a townhouse development.
The properties, from 465 to 505 Lester Road, currently feature single family homes.
While detailed drawings are not expected until the project moves to the development permit stage, it is anticipated there will be 32 townhomes and a daycare centre.
The plan calls for nine buildings on the consolidated property. Eight would be exclusively townhomes with the centre-rear building to include daycare on the main floor and townhomes above.
Internal city staff will review the application before sending it to council for discussion.
