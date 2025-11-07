Two trucks torched in Kelowna neighbourhood
Trucks torched in Kelowna
A Kelowna neighbourhood was woken up early Friday morning by a vehicle engulfed in flames, the second incident of its kind in a week.
Dustin Campbell said it was around 4:29 a.m. Friday when his wife heard the telltale sound of a fire sparking outside their High Road home.
“She had a bedroom window open, and …she heard the ‘whoosh’ and woke me up instantly,” Campbell said.
“I ran outside and tried hitting it with a fire extinguisher, but to no avail. And she called the fire department.”
The fire department doused the flames by 6 a.m., but police confirmed an investigation to what happened is underway.
Campbell said he’s concerned it was arson, and his video does show someone doing something suspicious around his truck before the fire sparked. Plus, it’s the second Dodge truck on the street to get torched in a week. The other one was on Wednesday morning.
RCMP did not confirm the second vehicle burning.
Regardless, Campbell said he wants whoever is doing this kind of thing to stop, not because of the property damage but because it’s a street of homes filled with young families.
“Vehicles can be replaced watch out for the kids,” he said.
“It's utter stupidity. You want to burn something, go to a campsite and have a campfire. You don't torch people's cars, especially when you run the risk of injuring, maiming or killing a child.”
