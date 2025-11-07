Kelowna News

Cantina del Centro sweeps 2025 Okanagan Spirits Mixoff

Photo: Contributed Best Bite: Cantina del Centro for their Can-Tuna Treasure

It was a night of glamour, flavour, and fierce competition as the Okanagan Spirits Mixoff returned to the Laurel Packinghouse Thursday evening, celebrating the best of local craft cocktails and culinary creativity.

Guests dressed in 1920s-inspired attire sipped their way through the Okanagan’s top cocktail creations, each featuring locally distilled Okanagan Spirits.

Alongside a panel of industry judges, attendees voted for their favourites — and for the first time in the event’s history, one team swept all major awards.

2025 Okanagan Spirits Mixoff Winners:

Judges’ Choice Cocktail: Brenna Iannarelli-Verde of Cantina del Centro for “Swanky Lanky”

People’s Choice Cocktail: Brenna Iannarelli-Verde of Cantina del Centro for “Swanky Lanky”

Best Bite: Cantina del Centro for their Can-Tuna Treasure

“Okanagan bartenders continue to raise the bar each year,” said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, organizer of the OK Mixoff.

“The level of innovation and local pride on display makes this event a true celebration of our region’s craft culture.”