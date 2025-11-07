Kelowna News

Community search for missing Yorkie ‘Justice’ paused as tracking dogs brought in

Dog still missing after attack

Photo: Contributed Justice, a one-year-old Yorkie, went missing Thursday morning in downtown Kelowna after an attempted dog snatch

The search for Justice, a one-year-old Yorkie who went missing after a violent attack Thursday morning in Kelowna, continues, but the community is now being asked to pause active searching while trained dogs are brought in to assist.

Owner Chelsea Boan-Lewis says the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming.

"We searched through the night until about 11 p.m. There were probably, I would say 100 people out there looking for Justice last night, people from the community, people that heard the news and wanted to help, which was just outstanding,” Boan-Lewis said.

However, she says they are now temporarily pausing the public search.

“We have some dogs coming to sniff, so we want to keep traffic as low as possible, since the dog can do his job.”

Boan-Lewis says a more organized plan is being put in place to better coordinate community efforts.

“The goal is not to increase traffic. We're going to position [people] at certain intersections, and all you have to do is sit there, you know, and just watch.''

The community-wide effort began after a terrifying and unprovoked attack Thursday morning near Water Street and Lake Avenue.

“The [walker] noticed a naked man walking by her and Justice started barking at him. The barking appeared to trigger this man, and he approached Justice with complete force and started to strangle the six pound dog,” Boan-Lewis told Castanet.

The dog’s walker, Suzanne, intervened.

“The dog walker kicked this man in the shin and retaliated. There was an altercation that resulted in him letting go of the dog. He fell out of his harness and scurried away in fear. And we have not seen Justice since,” Boan-Lewis said.

Boan-Lewis can be reached directly for information or tips at (306) 540-4241.

Justice was last seen running toward Pandosy Street and Park Avenue, and anyone with sightings is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 (file number 2025-67032).