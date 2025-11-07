Kelowna News

Don't take bootleg prescription drugs, urges Health Canada after Kelowna raid

Warning issued after raid

Photo: Health Canada A selection of some of the drugs seized by Health Canada from an online Kelowna business.

Health Canada is urging the public to avoid buying bootleg drugs on the internet after the agency raided a Kelowna online business last week.

Health Canada raided Kelowna’s Ezra Healing at 100-2041 Harvey Ave on Oct. 30 and seized large quantities of products labelled to contain prescription or controlled drugs.

Included in the seizure was ivermectin, mebendazole, hydroxychloroquine, doxycycline, niclosamide, azithromycin, testosterone compounds and prescription-strength vitamin D.

Health Canada has published detailed descriptions of each drug here. The drugs range from antibiotics to medications for parasites, malaria and autoimmune diseases.

“Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and may pose a range of serious health risks,” said a public warning issued on Thursday.

“They may contain high-risk ingredients, such as prescription or controlled drugs, and additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label. The level of active ingredients could be higher or lower than claimed and these ingredients could interact with other medications and foods.”

Health Canada says it is working “to ensure that advertising and sale of these products have stopped and is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to prevent importation of these products.”

'My goal is to help eliminate all vaccines'

Ezra Healing owner Svetlana Rilkoff (Dalla Lana) had been selling some of the products, ivermectin in particular, as a cure for cancer.

Rilkoff was a nurse in Christina Lake, B.C. who lost her job due to refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, something she now refers to as a “bioweapon.”

Since then, she has become a prominent voice in the anti-vaccine movement in the B.C. Interior.

In a video posted to her social media accounts on Tuesday, Rilkoff said she will push ahead and not shut down. She said she would somehow get her seized product back that she said was worth $200,000.

"My goal is to help eliminate all vaccines on the planet, starting right here in my hometown, in my home country and I'll do anything that I can to bring attention to that subject," Rilkoff said.

In the video, she again made unfounded claims that the COVID-19 vaccine contains parasites.

“So once you were injected, you were infected possibly with a parasite, and that's why things like ivermectin are working so well.”

“I always want to say, watch your diet, eliminate sugar, carbohydrates, alcohol, because that's what feeds the parasites,” she continued. “You do that, and then you introduce an anti parasitic like ivermectin, or mebendazole, and we're getting an effective solution for treating cancer.”

“No more do we need to do chemotherapy and radiation — that's actually what harms and hurts and kills people in the end, it's not the actual cancer.”

Claims that ivermectin can treat cancer are not new and have been bouncing around the web for some time. Actor Mel Gibson made the claim on the Joe Rogan show at the start of the year, which drew condemnation from the Canadian Cancer Society.

“Misinformation on cancer treatment is dangerous, cruel, irresponsible and gives false hope to people with cancer and their loved ones,” the society said in response to Gibson’s claims.

“Researchers around the world dedicate their lives to uncovering the best cancer treatments. Surgery, radiation and approved cancer drugs like chemotherapy are safe and proven to stop cancer cells from growing and spreading. Choosing to use an alternative therapy can have serious health effects, such as the cancer spreading or getting worse.”

There have been some studies on ivermectin and cancer, however those have been limited to investigating the effect of the drug on cells in petri dishes or in mice.

Conspiracy theories about a hidden cure for cancer have existed for over a century. All the way back in 1939, the United Kingdom passed the Cancer Act, which made it illegal to advertise a cure for the disease.