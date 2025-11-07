Kelowna News

Kelowna wins appeal over developer, no-build covenant reinstated

City wins in appeals court

Photo: BC Supreme Court Properties at the centre of a recent lawsuit between the City of Kelowna and a local developer.

The City of Kelowna has won an appeal against a local developer who sued over a no-build covenant placed on a large piece of property south of UBC Okanagan.

Watermark Developments successfully sued the city last year over the restrictive covenants applied since 2009 to significant portions of properties at 395-425 Academy Way.

When Watermark approached the city to rezone portions of the 284-acre property, they were told approvals would not be granted without a “no-build” covenant on 13 acres. Portions of that 284-acre property have since been developed, including projects on Academy Way, Vint Road, Acadia Street, Yorkville Street and Concordia Street.

The covenants were put in place to allow for the possible future construction of a major road project, known at the time as the "Central Okanagan Multi-Modal Corridor, when it was imagined as including a second bridge cross and extending all the way to UBC Okanagan," said the lawsuit.

With there being no appetite from the provincial government to build a second bridge, plans for the corridor have changed. The lawsuit said that the vision for the project was reduced in October 2019 to be a simple extension of Clement Avenue to McCurdy Road, rather than all the way to John Hindle Drive.

After making multiple requests of the city to remove the covenants, the developer sued and argued that the city had abandoned the road project.

Without a “concrete or budgeted plan” to build the road, Watermark claimed that the covenants had “no benefit” to the city and should be ruled obsolete.

While the trial judge bought that argument, a three-judge panel with the BC Court of Appeal did not.

“It is, of course, true that the final [road] segment may, in the end, be expressly abandoned as unaffordable, or because an alternative plan is preferred. But that has not yet happened,” said Justice Christopher Grauer, writing on behalf of the panel, in a decision Thursday.

“There has been no express abandonment, and no actions or expressions of intention that could constitute effective abandonment. This is demonstrated by the steps Kelowna has taken in the recent past. These include action taken to protect other portions of the corridor.”

Grauer ruled that the trial judge erred by using a flawed definition of the word “obsolete.” The appeals court also found that the original judge was wrong in his assessment that lifting the covenants would not harm the city.

The appeals court ruling overturned the original judge’s order that cancelled the covenants and dismissed Watermark’s lawsuit.