Kelowna News

Worman Commercial proposes new development on site of former St. Paul's United Church

Developing old church site

Photo: Worman Commercial Drawings for proposed Lakeshore Road development

The former St. Paul’s Church site on Kelowna's Lakeshore Road could be redeveloped in the coming years.

Worman Commercial is proposing three buildings and an urban plaza on the site.

Plans for the redevelopment were presented to the city’s planning department this week.

The former United Church was demolished in 2015 to make way for The Sanctuary, a $20 million four-storey mixed-use development including an arts and worship center, office space and residential units.

The project never got off the ground.

The latest development application is for the former church property at 3131 Lakeshore as well as 601 KLO Road.

“The centerpiece of the design is a generous urban plaza designed to attract people into the site,” the application states.

“This fabulous plaza is flanked by two high-end, single-storey buildings with the featured three storey mixed-use building as its headliner.

“The mixed uses of this phase include commercial retail units and office spaces.”

The application says the intent of the project is to create “architecturally interesting buildings” that would feel very elegant next to an urban plaza.

“While still inspired by heritage architecture, it was important to also provide some interesting shapes and entails, especially on the single-storey buildings.

“The balance of traditional building materials and modern elements has a timeless appeal.”

The application will be circulated around city hall before coming to council for consideration.