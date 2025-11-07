Kelowna News

Kelowna has 355 total shelter beds this winter

More shelter space in city

Photo: BC Housing Inside the Bay Avenue Shelter prior to its opening in October 2022.

There appears to be more shelter beds in Kelowna this winter, with 355 total permanent and temporary spaces available, 25 more than last year.

In a press release Thursday, BC Housing says there are more shelter beds available across the province this winter, with the agency funding a total of 6,486 shelter spaces in 58 communities.

These include permanent, temporary and extreme-weather response shelters, as well as Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) shelter spaces.

In Kelowna, there are now 228 permanent shelter spaces, available at Cornerstone, the Kelowna Gospel Mission, the Richter Street Shelter, Alexander Gardener Richter site and the Alexandra Gardner Gordon site.

All these shelters were available last year, except for the Alexandra Gardner Gordon site, which now provides 20 more beds.

As for temporary shelter space, there are 127 beds this year. Twenty of these are available at Metro Central during extreme weather only.

Of the new temporary shelter space this year, 30 beds come from what BC Housing calls “SS Kelowna.” No address or further information is given for what appears to be a new temporary shelter space in the city.

“Due to the operational requirements of some sites, addresses are not publicly shared at the owners’ or operators’ request,” BC Housing spokesperson Cait Wills told Castanet.

“SS Kelowna” is the only shelter in the entire province with a redacted address in BC Housing's latest press release.

The City of Kelowna posts real-time shelter availability on its website. As of Thursday afternoon, there was a total of six beds available across all the posted shelters.