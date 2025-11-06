Kelowna News

Kelowna dog missing after being attacked by naked man, says owner

Naked man grabbed dog

Photo: Contributed Justice, a one-year-old Yorkie, went missing Thursday morning in downtown Kelowna after an attempted dog snatch

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

A one-year-old Yorkie named Justice remains missing after what his owner describes as a terrifying and unprovoked attack Thursday morning near Water Street and Lake Avenue in Kelowna.

Chelsea Boan-Lewis, co-owner of the six-pound dog, says the incident went far beyond a simple snatching.

“The [walker] noticed a naked man walking by her and Justice started barking at him. The barking appeared to trigger this (naked) man, and he approached Justice with complete force and started to strangle the six pound dog,” Boan-Lewis told Castanet.

The dog’s walker, Suzanne, intervened to protect the small Yorkie.

“The dog walker kicked this man in the shin and retaliated. There was an altercation that resulted in him letting go of the dog. He fell out of his harness and scurried away in fear. And we have not seen Justice since,” Boan-Lewis said.

Boan-Lewis emphasized that Justice is not an aggressive animal.

“It wasn’t a kidnapping, it was a full-on assault. Justice, for just the record, is a very socialized dog… He’s not really a run-and-attack type of dog. Sure, he barks, but he’s very socialized, and we would never walk a six-pound dog off-leash,” she said.

According to Kelowna RCMP, Justice was grabbed forcefully during the walk but was dropped soon after. Police confirmed the suspect was arrested and is now receiving treatment in hospital.

Justice was last seen running toward Pandosy Street and Park Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who spots the small Yorkie to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-67032.

Boan-Lewis has also provided her personal contact number for tips: (306) 540-4241.

“If we found him, I would imagine he would just wiggle cowardly towards you, like asking for help. He’s probably scared, but he’s a very sweet little dog,” Boan-Lewis said.

ORIGINAL: 11:40 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP are asking for help finding a small dog named Justice who ran away after a disturbing incident Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., near Water Street and Lake Avenue, Justice was being walked by a friend of the owner when a man reportedly grabbed the dog “forcefully.”

Police say the man dropped Justice during the struggle, and the frightened Yorkie ran off. The suspect was arrested a short time later.

Justice is a one-year-old tan and white Yorkie, weighing about five pounds. He was last seen heading toward Pandosy Street and Park Avenue and may be scared, lost, or injured.

“We are hoping to locate Justice to be able to return him to his owner, following this frightening incident,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone who sees Justice or knows where he might be is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-67032.