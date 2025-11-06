Kelowna News

Community shreds the night at 4th annual Rail Jam at Red Bird Brewing

Red Bird carves it up

Madison Reeve

Snow, rails, and plenty of excitement filled the air at Red Bird Brewing on Wednesday night as the fourth annual Rail Jam brought the community together for what’s become a beloved Okanagan winter tradition.

Hosted by Mike Clarke, owner of Mountain Lifestyle, the Rail Jam drew hundreds of spectators who packed into Red Bird’s outdoor space to watch some of the region’s best skiers and snowboarders throw down tricks under the lights.

“It’s really a community event,” said Clarke.

“Riders pitch in and help out so much. The whole idea was just to try and get people stoked about the season ahead, right? Because winter skiing and snowboarding is such a huge part of what we do in British Columbia, and just an awesome way to bring that energy down in town and get people fired up for the season.”

The competition featured 16 skiers and 16 snowboarders from across the Okanagan, who battled it out in a jam-style format.

Each group had 45 minutes to impress the judges, with the top riders advancing to the finals for a high-energy showdown.

Clarke estimated that around 650 people turned out to watch.

“Red Bird has been so amazing to work with,” Clarke said. “And SilverStar has also been a sponsor from the very beginning. They have an amazing sort of park there — they’re just the natural partner as far as local resorts to work with. Hopefully we have it for a bunch more years ahead.”

And in case anyone was wondering — yes, the snow was real. Clarke said it came courtesy of MNP Place.

“They give us their schedule, we go, they load it in and drop it off,” Clarke said. “It’s not exactly Okanagan champagne powder, but it definitely does the job.”