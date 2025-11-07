Holiday food drive Friday in support of Central Okanagan Food Bank
Holiday food drive Friday
Save-On Foods locations in Kelowna and West Kelowna will be collecting monetary and non-perishable food donations tomorrow for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
The food bank has seen a 12 per cent rise in client numbers since last year and a 204 per cent spike since 2019. It counted 11,582 total visits in March.
The food drive will help bolster supplies heading into what is often a very high-stress time for families and individuals facing food insecurity.
“Whether it's unexpected financial challenges, the rising costs of living, or increasing food prices bringing families to our door, more and more people in our community are turning to COFB for help. The Holiday Food Drive kicks off the holiday giving season- let’s unite in gratitude and make a difference for those in need this holiday season,” said the COFB in a news release.
Save-On Foods and fellow community partners Kelowna Toyota and Kelowna Chevrolet will match all monetary donations up to $30,000 from now until the end of the day Friday.
People can drop off at the following locations and times:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Save-On Foods Orchard Plaza, The Ponds, and West Kelowna
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Save-On Foods Glenmore, Lakeshore, and Rutland
To make an online donation, click here.
